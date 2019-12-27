The Police on Friday, arraigned three applicants, Jerry Haruna, Jeremiah James and Pam James, in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly attacking a police patrol team.

The defendants of no fixed addresses are facing a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, extortion, causing grievous hurt and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 11.

Lawal said that a team of policemen from the Kabusa Division, while on patrol in Waru Village in Kabusa at about 8.00p.m, were attacked by the defendants.

The prosecutor said during the attack, the defendants destroyed two walkie-talkies valued at N70, 000 and also damaged the police patrol vehicle’s windscreen estimated at N20,000.

He said the Inspector that led the team, Iliya Yadayi, was injured on the forehead and left hand during the attack.

Lawal told the court that during the course of investigation, the defendants confessed to the crime.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 76, 291, 241 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be a responsible citizen who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Jan. 31, for trial. (NAN)

