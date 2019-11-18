THREE security guards, who allegedly broke into a customer’s car and stole N35, 000 from a car parked in a fuel station, on Monday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Oladeji Olubunmi, 50, Raphael Kajopinole, 57 and Lawal Akande, 57 with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 12 at about 4 p.m. at Forte Oil Filling Station, Ijora- Badia, Lagos.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendants conspired and stole N35, 000 from the complainant, Mr Abass Lawal’s car.

He alleged that the complainant had driven into the filling station to buy fuel and parked the car to buy a pallet wood after he had informed the defendants, who were on guard at the filing station.

“The complainant came back a few minutes later only to find his car had been broken into and the sum of N35, 000 which he wrapped in a bag stolen,” the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N30, 000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed who, should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 13 for mention.

NAN

– Nov. 18, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)