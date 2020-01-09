AN “African man” has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates for attempting to smuggle diamonds into the country, UAE’s news agency said on Thursday.

The country’s Federal Customs Authority said the man attempted to smuggle in the 297 grams of rough diamonds contained in plastic bags, valued at approximately US$90,000 by swallowing them.

“When the suspect reached Sharjah Customs, his passport was confiscated and his bags were searched. After carrying out an X-ray, officials discovered that the passenger had swallowed 297g of raw diamonds, which were worth around $90,000 (Dh330,588),”FCA said in a statement.



His arrest at Sharjah International Airport came after a tip-off was received days earlier.

Upon his arrival, the unidentified man had his passport seized, and was escorted to customs inspectors who searched his luggage and body for the diamonds.

During questioning, the man, who works for a mobile phone company, admitted to visiting the UAE several times but said it was the first time he attempted to illegally bring in diamonds.

The FCA noted that the individual had confessed to purchasing the black market diamonds with two other individuals, and had planned to sell the diamonds in the UAE.

He, however, did not specify any potential buyers.

