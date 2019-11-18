AN FCT High Court in Nyanya, on Monday fixed Dec. 11 for adoption of final written addresses in a case of alleged culpable homicide filed against four dismissed policemen.

The police police charged Daji Kaura, Insp. Ibrahim Abdulladir, Sgt. Musa Mohammed and Sgt Abubakar Binna with three counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide and impersonation.

The judge, Justice Peter Kekemekee, fixed date, after Mr Julius Angbashim, counsel to Kaura, (1st defendant) informed the court that the case was fixed for adoption of addresses.

He said, however, the 3rd defendant’s (Mohammed) counsel were not present in court.

Mr A.G. Abdullahi, for the second defendant informed the court that he was having little challenges and couldn’t file.

The prosecuting counsel, John Ijeagbemi, told the court that on July 10, 2016, about noon, at SCC Aviation, along Airport Road, Abuja, the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence.

He said that the defendants used an AK 47 rifle and shot one Ismailia Shuaibu to death.

Ijegbami said the first defendant, Kaura also pretended to be a corporal.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 132 and 221 of the Penal Code.

They all pleaded not guilty.

NAN

– Nov. 18, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

