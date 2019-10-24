A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that two men, charged with alleged culpable homicide, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Ahmed Tanko, 28 and Bala Mohammed, 30, with two counts of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, contrary to sections 59 and 190 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Magistrate Lukman Sidi, who declined to take the plea of the defendants, said the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Sidi ordered the police to forward the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 14, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Ismaila Tijjani, who lives on Ibadan Street Kafanchan, Kaduna, reported the matter to the police on Sept. 25.

Leo alleged that at about 1 p.m., the complainant’s younger brother, Suleiman Tijjani, left home for a mosque close to their house and never returned.

He said that during investigation, the complainant’s younger brother’s corpse was discovered in a shallow grave at Dangana Village, Kafanchan.

The prosecutor added that investigation revealed that the complainant’s brother was last seen with the defendants.

NAN

Oct 24, 2019

