THE winner of the fifth edition of Big Brother Africa, Uti Nwachukwu, who was accused of rape by a Twitter user, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to launch an investigation into the allegation.

Nwachukwu, who said he would surrender himself to the police to assist the investigation, also called on the IGP to prosecute the owner of the Twitter account for cybercrime if the allegation could not be substantiated.

Denying the rape allegation, Nwachukwu stated that he was away in Houston, Texas, US, on August 5, 2017, the date of the alleged incident.

Uti, who is also a TV host, submitted his petition through his lawyers, Johnmary C. Jideobi and Co., at the IGP’s office in Abuja on Friday.

The lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, stated that his client emphatically denied all the allegations contained in the impugned tweets of Kambili Korie which are nothing but the figment of the imagination of the person who contrived same.

“My client has no personal knowledge of the harbinger of these outlandish claims and satanic falsehood,” he said.

The lawyer stated that his client would surrender himself for investigation for the rape allegation.

But he said in the event that nothing was found against his client, the account holder should be prosecuted under the relevant laws. (Saturday Punch)

– June 6, 2020 @ 14:00 GMT |

