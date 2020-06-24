A 42-year-old woman, Mrs. Olusayo Fagbemi, was on Wednesday macheted to death in Sasa, Ojo’o area in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan around 5 a.m.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinyele Local Government Area has in recent times been witnessing series of murders.

NAN reports that Fagbemi’s death would be the fifth case of murder recorded in the Akinyele Local Government in the last one month.

The death of Fagbemi’s according to residents of the area was suspected to be the handwork of ritualists.

It was gathered that the woman was killed with a cutlass by unknown persons while she was washing cloth.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, noted that the community suspected ritualists to be behind the incessant killings in the local government area.

The resident called on security agencies and the state government to halt the incessant killings in the local government area.

Another resident, who identified himself as Kolawole, decried the frequent killings in the council area and urged the state and federal governments to intervene urgently.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Fadeyi confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with NAN Correspondent in Ibadan.

“The woman was hit with something on the head and Ojo Police Division is on the matter,” Fadeyi said.

NAN recalls that the series of murders recorded in the Local Government in the last one month include rape and murder of an 18-year -old, Barakat Bello on May 31, and that of a 29-year-old, Azeezat shomuyiwa on June 5.

Also a 21-year-old female student of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Grace Oshiagwu, murdered on June 13 and that of a five-year-old boy, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu macheted to death on Monday.

