Another Kaduna school principal abducted

THE Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru.

The deputy police public relations officer, Suleiman Abubakar, said the command received information through the Divisional Police Officer Kajuru, yesterday that a group of armed men invaded the school, started shooting sporadically and abducted the principal of the school, Mr. Francis Maji.

He said: “On receipt of the information, a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the area with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.

“The timely intervention of the police helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel. The command has also fortified security within the general area.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, assured the public that the command was working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

“The CP called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attack by hoodlums on schools as the command is making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The command is further assuring the good people of the state that it remained resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens as that is its onerous responsibility,” he said.

Exactly one week ago, six students of a private secondary school and two of their teachers in Kakau Daji village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were kidnapped by gunmen.

The village is located behind the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) in the state capital.

