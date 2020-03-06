BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap Ikechukwu Amaechi’s mother

Appolonia Amaechi

SUSPECTED gunmen have kidnapped Appolonia Amaechi, mother of Ikechukwu Amaechi, publisher of TheNiche Newspapers. The kidnappers are demanding N20 million as ransom before they can release her.

The 79-year old retired teacher was abducted on Tuesday, March 3, in her country home at Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State around 8 pm.

She is diabetic and had been in the kidnappers’ den in the bush since Tuesday without her drugs.

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

