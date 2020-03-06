SUSPECTED gunmen have kidnapped Appolonia Amaechi, mother of Ikechukwu Amaechi, publisher of TheNiche Newspapers. The kidnappers are demanding N20 million as ransom before they can release her.

The 79-year old retired teacher was abducted on Tuesday, March 3, in her country home at Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State around 8 pm.

She is diabetic and had been in the kidnappers’ den in the bush since Tuesday without her drugs.

