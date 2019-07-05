CELEBRITY photographer, Busola Dakolo, who accused the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape has finally filed a formal complaint to the police. It was gathered that with her official complaint, the police is commencing an investigation into the allegation.

This is coming on the heels of another lady, who yesterday accused the embattled pastor of also raping her. The lady, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in an interview with Y!Naija said the incident happened in 2017 at the pastor’s house.

According to her, she was an employee of COZA, who worked directly with the pastor and a member of the church. She said Fatoyinbo asked her to visit his house on a Thursday morning to receive some instructions and run an errand.

She stated: “He was my boss. I worked with him. Sometimes, I had to run errands for them. So it was not the first time that I was going to be at their house.

I was there sitting on the couch with him and he started addressing something that had to do with church.

“Everything moved quickly from there. I had known him as a spiritual leader and I was about to witness the opposite of everything that I thought he stood for. I was too shocked. It was a couch. I didn’t know whether I should hold on to something. I remember telling him continuously, ‘You can’t do that, you can’t do that.’”

Meanwhile, just after Timi Dakolo debunked claims of Pastor Fatoyinbo officiating his wedding to Busola, Pastor Yemi Davids of Global Impact Church has also confirmed that the couple got married in his church.

Pastor Yemi Davids, who also revealed that he has been privy to some personal struggles Busola has had over the years, stated that what she said is her truth and should be honored even though there was a denial.

Davids who stated that he supports any process that will bring justice, healing and resolution in the matter, wrote: “I feel the need to do this as a husband, father and pastor. @busoladakolo got married from our church to @timidakolo and as a friend to the family, I have been privy to some of the personal struggle Busola has had over the years, based on the details she expressed at the recent interview. This is her truth and it should be honored.

“I commend her for her bravery and I pray this helps her healing process. I also noticed that there was a denial of the allegation. It is important that the truth comes out. Rape is a serious offense and it is unacceptable. A process that unveils the truth in this hurtful situation in the body must begin immediately. We, leaders, must be accountable and I support her efforts to arrive at justice, healing and resolution on this matter. #TruthSetsFree #SayNoToRape.”

This comes less than a week after the release of a viral video, also by Y!Naija, in which Busola accused Fatoyinbo of raping her. The allegation sparked outrage, which led to protests at the Abuja and Lagos churches of COZA with the protesters demanding justice and for the pastor to step down for investigations.

Fatoyinbo announced his leave of absence from the pulpit on Monday following the protests.

BE

– July 5, 2019 @ 14:09 GMT |

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)