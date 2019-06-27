A clearing agent, Charles Ani, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly hacking into an Eco Bank customer’s account and stealing N2 million.

Ani, 37, residing at No.12, Oremirin St., Governor’s Road, Ikotun, near Lagos, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abass Abayomi, told the court that Ani committed the offences on July 9, 2018 at about 10.00 p.m. in Lagos.

Abayomi said that Ani, unlawfully hacked into the bank customer’s mobile application through a mobile phone and stole N2 million, belonging to the bank.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 325, 387 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ani, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.B. Are, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 22 for mention.

-NAN

BE

– June 27, 2019 @ 16:20 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)