A Cleric, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Udeh, has ured Nigerians to shun domestic violence, saying that they should rather work hard toward building good families that would enhance a better society.

Udeh, the Parish Priest of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tedi, Lagos, made the appeal in a message delivered on Sunday ahead of the New Year.

According to him, violence at home between a man and his wife is capable of breaking family bonds.

Udeh, who described the act of battery between couples in the presence of their children as fostering disunity, called on men to treat their wives with respect and love.

The priest advised Nigerians to emulate the Holy Family of Mary and Joseph in the coming year, drawing inferences from the Holy Bible on an ideal home.

He urged husbands to love their wives like themselves, saying that wives too should exhibit deeper respect for their husbands.

“Family is the first unit of the society and if there is no harmony in the family, the larger society will experience crisis.

“The Holy Family experienced tribulations like many families today but because of the bond that existed between them, they were shielded from the vagaries of the crisis.

“In any Christian home, the father is expected to play the role Joseph played by not allowing his wife to suffer rejection, just like Joseph shielded Mary, his espoused wife, when she was found with child before marriage.

“If every man should emulate Joseph and every wife copies Mary’s deposition and conducts, there will not be frictions that can result in physical assault on either side,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 30, 2019 @ 8:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)