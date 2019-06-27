WORKERS of National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) on Thursday embarked on a three-day warning strike.

The workers, under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, embarked on the action over overdue promotions and other demands.

The workers, who locked down the office, carried placards with various inscriptions: “We want to change from one man management.”

“We say no to continued diversion of NMEC literacy programmes to family and friends.”

The association’s Chairman, NMEC Unit, Mr Ismail Oniyangi, said the association also demanded for confirmation of staff.

“As a matter of fact we have shut down the offices. We shut the office to agitate for our rights. What are these rights; that for the past seven years, the promotion examination has not been conducted in this office.

“At the same time, we have a lot of staff that for the past seven years that are supposed to be confirmed are yet to be confirmed,” Oniyangi said.

He said the workers took all necessary steps before embarking on the strike including writing letters to give NMEC management 41 days, 21 days and seven days ultimatum to implement its demands.

However, when contacted on phone to react to the strike, the Executive Secretary of NMEC, Abubakar, declined comments, saying “thank you for calling.”

-NAN

BE

– June 27, 2019 @ 16:20 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)