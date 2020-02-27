THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 19 procurement officers of the agency on Public Procurement compliance, techniques, tools and best practices for transparency, accountability and effective service delivery.

Dr Muhammad Argungu, the Director-General of the agency, made this known in Keffi on Thursday at the end of a three-day workshop for the directora’s procurement officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop has its theme as “Enhancing Public Procurement Compliance: Techniques, Tools and Best Practices”.

Argungu, represented by the agency’s Head of Procurement Department, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, said the capacity building programme was conceived to equip procurement officers with techniques and tools to ensure best practices in the dynamic world of procurement.

“This initiative is one in the series of the NDE capacity building programmes conceived to equip our officers with techniques and tools to ensure best practices in the ever dynamic world of procurement.

“This entails a grasp of trends and keying into the current digitalisation of processes for greater transparency and accountability.

“You are all aware that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for corruption. It, therefore, behoves all to shun practices that violate the Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Public Procurement Regulation.

“This will ensure adherence to acceptable procurement procedures and systems leading to efficiency, competition, value for money and transparency,” he said.

Argungu said the management under his watch was determined to sustain and improve on knowledge drive and capacity building for the overall development of the country.

“Since my assumption in April 2017, I have put in place stable mechanism and framework to ensure optimal use of resources

” The results are greater output, effectiveness and efficiency in our operations. This has led to training and empowerment of over 1.2 million hitherto unemployed youths and women.

“We have also procured staff buses that run free office shuttle for our staff leading to high morale boosting and motivation.

“This is in addition to salvaging our decaying infrastructure and training facilities across the nation,” he said.

The director general therefore urged the participants to use the knowledge gained for effective service delivery.

Earlier, Mr Henry Airiohuodion, the agency’s Deputy Director Procurement, said that it was the culture of NDE to train its staff for efficiency, hence the need for the workshop.

Also speaking, Mr Fidel Igonoh, the Programme Coordinator, Rockedge Consulting Ltd, who trained the officers thanked the NDE and its officers for the maximum cooperation given during the training.

He said that the training would ensure quality service delivery among the officers.

NAN also reports that the three-day workshop was climaxed with presentation of certificates to the participants.

NAN

– Feb. 27, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT

