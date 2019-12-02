A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, December 2, 2019 ordered the forfeiture of the Ilorin residence of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on an interim basis.

The order by Justice Rilwan Aikawa, followed an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the property located at 1, Abdulkadir Street, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State, on the grounds that it was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Ruling on the application, Justice Aikawa ordered the interim forfeiture of the property and directed the applicant to cause the Order to be published in a National Newspaper, inviting any one with interest in the property to show cause, why the mansion valued at over a billion naira, should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Dec. 02, 2019

