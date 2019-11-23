Court re-arraigns 5 for N466m bank fraud

THE EFCC Kaduna zonal office on Tuesday November 18, 2019 re- arraigned Bashir Abdullahi Mohammed, Oche Ogenyi, Adefila Taofile Kayode, Rabiu Aliko Lawal and Mmadu Mathew before Justice Z.B Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on a three count amended charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N466m.

The defendants were arrested following a petition by Polaris Bank, alleging that the defendants hacked into the bank’s system and fraudulently increased the credit balance in one of the customer’s account from N781,000 to N466m.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended charge prompting EFCC counsel, J.Saidi to request the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.

A statement by the EFCC recalled that the defendants were arraigned on the same offence before Justice P.Mallong of the Federal High Court 2. The matter was transferred to Justice Z.B Abubakar of the Federal High Court 1, at the instance of the defendants.

Counsel to the first defendant A. Ashat pleaded with the court to continue with the earlier bail granted to his client while Valentine Ajibu counsel to Oche Ogenyi, Adefila Taofile Kayode and Mmadu prayed the court to grant bail to his client saying the defendants were not able to meet the ealier bail granted to them because of the conditions attached.

Justice Abubakar granted bail to the 2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants in the sum of ten million with two sureties each in like sum. The sureties must be public servants not below grade level 12, are to have landed property within Kaduna metropolis with Certificate of Occupancy, to be verified by the court.

The case has been adjourned until February 3, 2020 for hearing.

– Nov. 23, 2019 @ 16:59 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)