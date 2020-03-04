AN Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded in correctional center, a 21-year-old tailor, Lateef Kolawole, who allegedly robbed a woman of her bag, pending legal advice.

Kolawole, a resident in Ajegunle is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, T.R. Oladele, ordered that the defendant be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Center, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Oladele adjourned the case until April 10.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Inedu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 6:00 a.m., on Feb. 24 at Aliwo Junction in Amukoko area of Ajegunle.

According to him, the defendant and his accomplice (who is still at large) used cutlasses to rob the complainant, Miss Titilayo Jegede of her valuables.

He said that the defendant stole an IPad valued at N150,000, an IPhone valued at N65,000, an Itel phone valued N4,500 and N3,500 cash, all contained in the bag.

Inedu said that the total value of the property stolen from the defendant was N223,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 297 stipulates 21 years imprisonment for the offence of robbery.

