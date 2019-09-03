AN Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Tuesday ordered that a 50-year-old applicant, Adesegun Lawal, who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate F.A. Azeez, who did not take the plea of Lawal, ordered the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, for advice.

Azeez adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for mention.

Lawal is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 7 at at noon at No. 3, Ibeshe, Ijede Road, Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

