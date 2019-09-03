An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday remanded a commercial motorcyclist Onyema Uduma, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly robbing six people of their valuables and car at gunpoint.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, who did not take Uduma’s plea, ordered that he should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Fajana directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP and adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for hearing.

Uduma, 29, whose address was not provided, is facing a seven-count charge bordering on armed robbery and conspiracy.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large, on July 10, at Oduduwa St., Surulere, Lagos.

Ebri said the defendant allegedly entered the house of Mr John Ogbonnaya, and robbed him of a Hyundai Jeep with registration No. JJJ 697 DB, five phones, a watch and a painting, all valued at N1.5 million.

“Uduma also robbed Mrs Augustina Chikezie, of her three phones and N7, 500, totaling N145, 000,’’ he said.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant broke into the apartment of Mr Olajide Olusegun, stole his plasma TV, three phones, two watches and Jewelry worth N50, 000, all totaling N362, 000.

The defendant robbed Mr Chibuike Unachukwu of his two phones valued at N75, 000, a wedding band, laptop and Samsung television, also valued at N246,500.

Ebri further alleged that Uduma robbed Mrs Teresa Okaegbu of her Techno phone and LG television, both valued at N115, 000.

He also accused the defendant of theft of a phone, a watch and Jewelry, property of Mrs Abosede Dohou, and also valued at N280, 000.

“The defendant was arrested by some policemen on duty, while he was trying to escape from one of the scenes of the attack,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ebri said the offences contravened sections 411, 297, 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 299 provides 21 years imprisonment for armed robbery.

NAN

Sept. 3, 2019

