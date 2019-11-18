AN Iyaganku Chief Magistrates Court, Ibadan, on Monday remanded a 25-year-old father, Tope Olayiwola, in Agodi Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who did not accept the defendant’s plea, adjourned the matter until Jan. 15, for mention.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olayiwola of 5 Araromi St., behind Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan, was in court on a charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bewaji Ojo, told the court that Olayiwola between Nov.4 and Nov. 5, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his nine-year-old daughter.

Ojo said, “the defendant allegedly had been having sexual intercourse with his daughter since 2017, the victim was alleged to have told the Landlady, who informed her teacher in school.

“The matter was reported to the police before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, and then charged to court.

“The victim was alleged to have been staying with her grandmother, including the defendant, which makes him have access to abuse the victim.”

He said the offence contravened Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

