A Makurdi Magistrates’ court on Friday remanded five persons for alleged criminal conspiracy and cultism.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of the accused persons due to lack of jurisdiction and adjourned the case to Oct. 17, for further mention.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin, told the court that the accused persons were arrested following a tip off on Aug. 28.

The police from Divisional Police Headquarters, Tse-Agberagba, Konshishi L.G.A, received the tip off that cultists were fighting using dangerous weapons.

The police swiftly moved to the scene and arrested Akaazua Iortim, Kange Joseph, Terseer Agaagyu, Terkuma Ikyue and Peter Orsugh all of Korinya town, Konshisha L.G.A Benue, with weapons like cutlasses, hammer and sticks.

Prosecution said investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravenes section 11(2) of the Abduction, Kidnapping, Hostage taking, secret cult and similar activities ( Prohibition) Law of Benue 2017.

