A Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday ordered the remanded of 28-year-old man, Sunday Olatunji, in a correctional centre, for allegedly being in possession of firearm.

The magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Famuyide, refused to grant Olatunji bail on the grounds that her court lacked the jurisdiction to try robbery and firearms’ case.

Famuyide ordered the prosecutor to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She then ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre pending his arraignment at the appropriate court.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 3 for mention.

Olatunji is facing a two-count charge of being in possession of firearms and a breach of the peace.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Glory Ona, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. along Famia Road in Modakeke near Ife.

Ona said that the defendant armed himself with one locally-made pistol loaded with cartridge in a public place and caused pandemonium in the community.

He added that the defendant was in possession of one locally-made short gun loaded with cartridge without giving satisfactory account of how he got it.

Ona said the offences contravened Sections 80 of the Criminal Law of Osun and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision R11, Law of Federation, 2015.

When the charge was read to defendant he pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Mr Sunday Unah, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Unah promised that his client would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

NAN

– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 16:00 GMT |

