A Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun on Monday ordered that a rearer, Ibraheem Muhammed, who allegedly stole 22 cows be remanded in a correctional facility.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi, who gave the order, adjourned the case untill Jan. 21, for ruling in the bail application.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan 8, at Ile Funfun Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant stole 22 cows, valued at N33 million, property of Prof Olawoyin Adesiyan.

He alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 49(d), 86(1)and 383(8) sub section (b) and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts of breach of peace, threat and criminal conversion.

