A Sharia Court in Kaduna State, on Tuesday, ordered that a tailor, Abubakar Muhammad-Askira, who allegedly bit a businessman in the stomach, be remanded in police custody.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case until Thursday, for the parents of the defendants to appear regarding the mental behaviour he exhibited in the court.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that on Sept. 2, at about 2 a.m. the complainant, Abdulhafeez Abdulmalik reported the case at the Magajin Gari Police division, Kaduna.

Ibrahim alleged that Abdulmalik who lives on Muri road, by Cameroon road, reported that at about 1 a.m., the defendant trespassed into his printing press and damaged his printing machine valued at N1million.

The prosecution alleged that when Abdulmalik tried to stop him, he bit in the stomach.

The offence, he said, is punishable under sections 333, 313 and 242 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017..

NAN

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

