THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo Command, has deployed 300 security operatives for emergency response and enforcement of measures to free the state from the deadly Coronavirus.

A statement signed by the State Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba, said on Thursday in Akure that the personnel were drawn from the officers and men serving across the state.

“In obedience to the Commandant-General’s directive on prompt and tactical deployment, our officers and men are now on 24-hour patrol across markets, malls, motor parks, Churches, Mosques, Club houses, hotels, among others.

“The prime goal of this patrol is to curtail any social gathering above 20 persons at a time,” he said.

He said that the command was working in collaboration with officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to boost general awareness and ensure prevention of the pandemic.

Ayuba further reiterated that the command was committed to the corps’ mandate of protecting lives and properties, as well as the rescue of victims in the face of any emergency.

He said that the personnel would also partner with medical personnel to rid the state and the nation of the pandemic.

The commandant enjoined Ondo residents to imbibe the habit of washing their hands with soap and running water, use hand sanitizers and avoid overcrowding.

He also counseled them to live in hygienic environments so as to prevent COVID-19. (NAN)

– Mar. 26, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

