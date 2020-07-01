IN response to the Federal Government’s resolution of reopening schools for students in final year, the Yobe Government says it will fumigate and repair damaged public schools in the state.

Dr Muhammed Gana, the state Commissioner for Health, made this known on Wednesday in Damaturu at the media briefing by the state COVID-19 Committee on Prevention and Control.

Gana said government was very much conscious that after long time of closure, insects such as termites and reptiles may housed themselves in the classrooms.

He said government would also repair the school roofings damaged by windstorms.

Gana said the measure was necessary to ensure safe return of all students to their schools.

He added that the state government was fully abreast of the situation and would do the needful.

“The Ministry of Basic Education in collaboration with COVID-19 Committee under the Chairmanship of Idi Gubana, the state Deputy Governor, are proactively taking all necessary measures,” Gana added.

He also highlighted that as at July 1, there were 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 48 discharged and eight deaths in the state.

Early in his remarks, Gubana, who is also the Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee on Prevention and Control, stated that the state government would continue to adhere to all resolutions by the federal government.

“Yobe State Government will be opening up its borders as from July 1, 2020, for free inter-state movement.

“However, travellers are to comply strictly with already enjoined prevention and control measures with respect to COVID-19,” Gubana added.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT

