THE Oyo State Government has disclosed its readiness to introduce an identification system for commercial motorcyclists operating within the state in order to check crimes and the influx of bad elements into the state.

This was as the state governor, Seyi Makinde, ordered the immediate reduction of the daily levy to be paid by commercial cyclists from N200 to N100 per day.

The State Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof Raphael Afonja, who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday, added that Governor Makinde does not want to add to the burden of the people of the state.

The commissioner stated that in order to control crimes being associated with motorcyclists and the influx of commercial motorcyclists into Oyo State, the government would, in due course, issue Riders’ Card to all registered commercial motorcyclists in the state.

He noted that this will enable the government to differentiate registered commercial motorcyclists from criminal elements, who are using motorcycles to operate.

He said: “We have concluded that, due to what happened in Lagos State, which has led to an influx of people moving from Lagos into Oyo State, there is a need to have Okada Riders’ Card to identify people coming into the state.

“So, in collaboration with the revenue collector for the state and FRSC and the unions, we will start this to gather information on those who are engaging in commercial or private cycling businesses in the state. This is possible through profiling. The security agencies are in need of these pieces of information.”

Afonja explained that the Riders’ Cards would afford the government the opportunity to have a database of the riders across the state, saying: “So, this registration of motorcyclists through the Riders’ Cards will be a database for us to know who is who; who owns what; who they are, where they live and the rest. We will also add their BVN to know who they really are.

“Recently, you may have heard about snatching of bikes and robberies using motorcycles. That is why we are trying to make sure that all motorcycles in Oyo State are properly registered. We will ensure they do what is needful to make sure they obey the law.”

Professor Afonja added that the revenue collectors would be at every park from tomorrow morning [Friday], urging the commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists to cooperate with them.

“Moving forward, commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists will be paying 100 Naira to a revenue consultant daily and this will commence tomorrow morning (Friday),” he said.

