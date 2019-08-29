IBRAHIM Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that Nigeria must pay greater attention to cyber crime because of its effect on the image and economic health of the nation.

Magu, who spoke through Micheal Wetkast, head of the Gombe office of the Commission at a media briefing cum town hall meeting in Gombe, on Thursday, August 29, observed that the involvement of unscrupulous Nigerians in cyber fraud was impacting negatively on the country’s image globally and undermining the quest for foreign direct investment.

“Every email sent from Nigeria is being screened before delivery, we are being denied visas to other countries,” Wetkast lamented.

He, however, expressed optimism that the commission’s ongoing collaboration with FBI and other international law enforcement agencies will be sustained as a major step towards addressing the menace of computer-based fraud.

Stakeholders in the town hall meeting commended the Commission’s intervention,which has helped to reduce the incidences of fraud and malpractices in the implementation of the CBN Anchor Borrowers Scheme. The commission recently arrested a syndicate which specialize in adulterating fertilizer with sand and selling same to innocent farmers as genuine.The Zonal Head assured the gathering that those arrested will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

AUG 29, 2019

