TWO domestic servants, Benjamin Ofem and Joy Eje, appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting their employer.

The duo, reportedly hit their employer with iron and stole her jewellery worth N4 million.

Ofem, 36, and Eje, 24, whose residential addresses were not given, are standing trial on a four-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, stealing and physical assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chinedu Njoku, told court that the duo committed the offences on Oct. 22 and Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. and 3p.m at No. 36, Aladin Close, Northern Foreshore Estate on Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

Njoku said that the defendants unlawfully damaged a Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) installed in the house of the complainant, Mrs Ngozi Braide.

“The defendants damaged the CCTV to enable them commit the offence.

“The duo, however, stole one gold earring and three other rings all valued at N4 million.

“When the complainant was asking the defendants about the damaged CCTV, they inflicted internal injury on her right hand by hitting her with a Niagara spray starch container,” Njoku alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 173, 287 (7), 351and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Gani Oyanevuegbe, urged the court to admit the defendants to bail on liberal terms.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Folashade Botoku, remanded the defendants in prison and directed the defence counsel to make a formal bail application.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 9 for hearing of bail application.

NAN

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)