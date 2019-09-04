THE Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered the sum of N423, 006,987.92; $39,253, and €2330 between January and August 2019.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, who spoke through the Head of the Abuja Office, Aminu Ado Aliyu, at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Sept. 3, disclosed that the zone was also focusing on cybercrime through intelligence gathering and collaboration with other agencies across the world.

“Prior to the release of the FBI list, we had in collaboration with the FBI, cases under investigation of which 2 suspects indicted in the list released by the FBI are in our custody. On the other hand, another suspect on the list is being investigated independently on a different case and his case is pending arraignment,” he said.

Two of the suspects, Chika Augustine and Godspower Nwachukwu, were arrested in Abuja and $35,000 recovered from one of them (Chika Augustine).

The zonal head disclosed that 33 convictions had been secured from January 2019 till date; 293 arrests made and over 465 cases currently under investigation.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, said that Aminu warned that the modus operandi of these criminals included and not limited to Love scams, email phishing, Identity theft and fraudulent Bitcoin and crypto currency sales.

Aminu also cautioned the public against the prevalence of Fraudulent Bitcoin sales, saying that it is on the rise.

