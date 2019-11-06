THE Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, arraigned the duo of Charles Emmanuel Afaha, a staff of the National Maritime Academy, Oron and one Engineer Stephen Imo before Justice A. A. Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo for allegedly obtaining the sum of (N15,135,750.00) Fifteen Million, One Hundred and Thirty FiveThousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira from the coffers of the academy on the pretext of executing contracts which were non-existent.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them by the Commission.

One of the counts against the defendants reads: “That you Engr.Stephen IMO (being the Managing Partner/Chief Executive Officer of Stemo EngineeringServices Ltd), Stemo Engineering Services Limited and Charles Emmanuel Afaha (being a staff ofMaritime Academy of Nigeria, Iron) on or about the 12th day of March, 2018 at Oron within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did attempt to obtain the sum Fifteen Million, One Hundred andThirty Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira (N15, 135, 750) from Maritime Academy of Nigeria,through a letter titled’ Contract For The Installation of Aluminum Doors and windows Vandalized in HND and PGD Lecture Halls At Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Iron, Akwa Ibom State. Re: Submission of

Interim Payment Certificate (IPC) N0.2′, contains false pretence to wit: that Messr Stemo EngineeringServices Limited rendered services which is covered in the ICP N0.2, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

In view of their plea, the prosecuting counsel, T. N. Ndifon immediately prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison and fix a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case against them.

But E. O. Oboho, counsel to Stephen Imo and his Company Stemo Engineering Services, informed the court of a bail application earlier filed for his client.

Okezie, counsel to Afaha also prayed the court to allow his client continue on the bail granted him by the court on another matter being prosecuted by the Commission.

A statement by the EFCC said that after hearing the arguments canvassed by all the counsels, Justice Okeke ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service custody and adjourned proceedings to November 13, 2019 for trial.

– Nov. 6, 2019 @ 13:19 GMT |

