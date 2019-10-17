THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, Wednesday October 16, 2019, arraigned 26 suspected pirates alongside a company, Sam Pam Nigeria Limited and a Vessel, MV Neso II, before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The suspects include Frances Onyeama, Adebayo M. Charles, Melvin A. Jack, Omogoye Wasiu Bolaji, Umoren Harrison Daniel, Oloyede Y. Ademola, Arichibong Aniete James, Richard Essien David, Oke Asaki and Mike Simon.

Others are: Godswill Emmanuel Umoh, Edu Fidelis, Miebaka Iyaka, Kinsley Terry, Austine Abararowei, Udom Victor Jerome, Victor Uchendu, Firstman Job, Nelson Sokarabo Solomon, Emomotimi F. Watchman, Iwuoha Okechukwu Victor, Ogerugba Patrick (a.k.a Odafe) Emmanuel Eze, Inyang Ruyie Grace and Paul Obi

The suspects, who were arrested by the Nigerian Navy at the Lagos Anchorage Area and handed over to the EFCC on October 14, 2019 pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

One of the counts reads, “that you MV Neso II, Frances Onyeama, Adebayo M. Charles, Melvin A. Jack, Omogoye Wasiu Bolaji, Umoren Harrison Daniel, Oloyede Y. Ademola, Arichibong Aniete James, Richard Essien David, Oke Asaki, Mike Simon, Godswill Emmanuel Umoh, Edu Fidelis, Miebaka Iyaka, Kinsley Terry, Austine Abararowei, Udom Victor Jerome, Victor Uchendu, Firstman Job, Nelson Sokarabo Solomon, Emomotimi F. Watchman, Iwuoha Okechukwu Victor, Ogerugba Patrick (a.k.a Odafe) Emmanuel Eze, Inyang Ruyie Grace, Paul Obi and Sam Pam Nigeria Limited sometime within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst yourselves to deal in Petroleum Products off the Coast of Gabon and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(a) and (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004 and Punishable under the same Law”.

In view of their plea, prosecuting counsel, M.K Bashir asked the court for a trial date.

Counsel to the defendants, Adegboyega Adetunji, informed the court of a pending bail application and urged the judge to grant his clients bail. However, the prosecution counsel opposed the application.

Justice Liman, however, granted bail to the 26 defendants in the sum of N2 million each and one surety in like sum. The surety must have property within the Jurisdiction of the Court.

He added that the Vessel, MV Neso II, should produce insurance bond from a first class insurance company.

The court adjourned hearing of the matter to 9, 11 and 13, December, 2019 and remanded 25 of them in prison custody and one in the EFCC custody, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

