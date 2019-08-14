THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, a son in-law of former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Babalele was docked on Wednesday before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a two-count charge of alleged money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty to the two-coun charge.

Following a request made by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Justice Oweibo has ordered that Babalele be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application Thursday.

According to the charge signed on behalf of the EFCC by its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Babalele committed the offence in February 2019.

The two- counts charge against Abdullahi reads:

COUNT 1: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. Procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count 2: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000.00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Separately arraigned for allegedly laundering $2 million in connection with the polls was Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, reportedly Atiku’s lawyer.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Justice Oweibo also adjourned till Thursday to take Osagie-Giwa’s bail application, ordering that the accused be returned to the custody of the EFCC.

Sunonline

Aug. 14, 2019

