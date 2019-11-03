THE Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday November 1, 2019 arraigned Lawal Ismaila Mohammed before Justice A O Abong of the High Court of the FCT, Zuba on a two count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque to the tune of Seven Million Naira.

One of the counts reads: “That you Lawal Ismaila Mohammed, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with knowledge that you had insufficient funds in your account, issued to Benson Godwin a First Bank post-dated cheque with No 12038027 dated 05th September 2018, for the sum of six million naira (N6,000,000) which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds in your account and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act and punishable under section 1 (1) (b) (i) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him. The defence counsel, Abu Muazu moved bail application for his client.

Justice Abong granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum who must be a businessman and resident within the jurisdiction of the court. The matter has been adjourned to January 21, 2020 for trail.

