THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office on Thursday, November 7, 2019, arraigned one Hamzat Muhammad Bashar, Chief Executive Officer of Hamga Investment Resources Limited, and his company before Justice Bello Duwale of the Sokoto State High Court on a 12-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence, to the tune of N29, 865,000.00 (Twenty Nine Million Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Nara).

Hamzat’s trouble started when the Commission received a petition against him by one Imran Ahmed and several other victims, alleging that he had defrauded them to the tune of N29, 865,000.00 (Twenty Nine Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand) in a phony investment scheme in which they were promised 20 percent returns on investment every month and dividend at the end of the year.

But after investing various sums of money, they neither received the 20 percent returns nor got any dividends. And, all efforts to recover their principal also failed.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you Hamzat Bashar Muhammad, Hindatu Bashar (Now at Large) and Hamga Investment Resources Limited sometimes within the months of June to December, 2018 at Sokoto within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the total sum of N23,760,000 (Twenty Three Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Naira) from Hadiza Aliyu (for herself and other victims) when you falsely represented yourselves to her, to be running a genuine business investment of Gold and Herbs, a pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel Muhammad Gambo asked for a date for trial to commence.

Responding, the defense counsel, M I. Dole, informed the court that he had filed a bail application and served same on the prosecution.

Justice Duwale adjourned the matter to 21 November, 2019 for consideration of bail application and trial, while the defendant was remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

– Nov. 8, 2019 @ 20:15 GMT |

