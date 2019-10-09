THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters including five who claimed to be undergraduates.

This is contained in a statement issued by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 17 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

Orilade said that five of the suspected internet fraudsters claimed they were students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

He said that the remaining 12 suspects told the commission that they were into various vocations.

He said that the suspects were arrested following meticulous consideration of intelligence reports detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

Orilade said that operatives of the anti graft agency in the zone had conducted preliminary investigations to ascertain the merits of the allegations against them.

He said that the commission later sprung into action and effected their arrest on Monday after establishing substantive facts.

Orilade said that operatives of the commission recovered some items from the suspects which would be registered as exhibits and tendered in court.

The EFCC spokesperson said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

NAN

