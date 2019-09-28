THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects are: Abass Mukhtar, Enitan Adekunle, Olakunle Araoyinbo, Korede Adetule, Christmas Gabriel, Christmas Yole, Christmas Emmanuel and Harrison Obayogbono.

Others are: Victor Kenneth, Adewale Musibau, Oluwajuwon Shofuyi, Idris Abdulazeez, Oyeku Adeoye, Omilana Adeleke, Okeke Chucks, Peters Olamide, Abayomi Jones and Usman Olalekan.

They were arrested in the early hours of Friday, September 27, 2019 at different locations in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, following intelligence received by the commission about their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, head, media and publicity of the EFCC, said that during the raid, about five of the suspects attempted to escape arrest by hiding in the ceiling of their apartments but they were fished out and arrested.

The items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops and five cars-Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry 2004 model, Toyota Camry 2007 model, Toyota Camry 1999 model and Honda Pilot.

According to the statement, the suspects would soon be charged to court.

-Sep 28, 2019 @12:54 GMT

