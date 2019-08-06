THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said it had arrested one Moses Adukwu, 33, and Iorlumun Reuben, 27, for currency counterfeiting and fraud in Benue.

Its Zonal Head, Public Affairs Department, Mrs Nwanyinma Okeanu, told newsmen in Makurdi that the case was transferred to the commission by the Benue Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Okeanu explained that Reuben, who hails from Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue, was first arrested by DSS officials who rescued him from being lynched at a public place.

“He had purchased airtime from a woman who noticed that Reuben had paid her with fake currency and alerted people around.

“When interrogated, Reuben stated that he was introduced to the business by another man still at large who also introduced him to a supplier called Moses Adukwu.

“He also confessed to still be in possession of about N18,000 fake currencies which he was unable to spend before his arrest.”

According to the Spokesperson, Moses Adukwu, a former bus driver, hails from Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi and joined the counterfeiting business in 2017.

“Adukwu alleged that he was introduced to the business by one Mohammed, still at large. He also stated that he had visited Lagos to get his consignment but his meeting with the supplier was conducted under the Oshodi bridge.

“Subsequently, he paid the cash equivalent into the supplier’s account while his consignment of fake currencies was sent to him by waybill process.”

Adukwu revealed during interrogation that for N50,000 real currency, he got about N400,000 fake naira notes in four packets and then sold each bundle of fake currency for N25,000 of real currency.

“Iorlumun Reuben and Moses Adukwu are assisting the EFCC in their investigations and will soon be arraigned in court,” she said.

