The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Five suspected internet fraudsters in two separate operations within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the anti-graft agency in a statement, the suspects were arrested at the Nigerian Army Resettlement Estate, Jikwoyi, and Kings Court Estate in Abuja.

“On Thursday, April 25, 2019, the Commission nabbed Mmizoro Chinedu and Utyo Philip, two suspected internet fraudsters at the Nigerian Army Resettlement Estate, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

“Similarly, the zone raided the Kings Court Estate residence of three suspected internet fraudsters; Odili Augustine, Odili Philips and Elvis Albert.”

It further stated that an operative of the agency sustained injury when one of the suspects tried to resist arrest.

The statement also revealed items recovered from the suspects to include; a white Honda Cross tour, laptops, sophisticated phones and documents of some landed properties.

EFCC credited the success of the operations to an anonymous tip-off from the public, after the suspects were alleged to have swindled unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

– Apr. 26, 2019 @ 07:00 GMT |

