TWO suspected Internet fraudsters, Ochuko Okikifo, 24, and Kind ThankGod, 34, were on Wednesday August 28, 2019 arrested in Sapele, Delta State by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office.

The suspects were arrested in an early morning operation at their apartment in Sapele.

Diifferent types of cell phones were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

They have confessed to be involved in romance scam and will be charged to court, a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren and made available to Realnews August 29, said.

– Aug. 29, 2019 @ 18:29 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)