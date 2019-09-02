THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one Darlington John Irmahia, for alleged internet fraud. Darlington, 26, a graduate of Fine and Applied Art , was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, at a restaurant in Lekki, Lagos.

The EFCC operative in an earlier operation had seized a vehicle allegedly belonging to Darlington who fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle.

In an attempt to retrieve the vehicle, through a proxy, luck ran out of him when the operatives denied the proxy access to the car and trailed him to a restaurant where Irmahia was arrested.

At the point of arrest, fraudulent documents, and phonographic videos were recovered. The suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

