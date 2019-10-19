EFCC arrests nine for cyber fraudsters

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office on Friday October 18, 2019 arrested nine suspected cybercrime fraudsters at Mexmemphis Properties and Apartments, Maryland District, Enugu.

The suspects, Precious Ibegbulem, Michael Odishi, Ebuka Kenneth, Akabuke Beluolisa, Chibueze Ezeagwu, Nnamdi Maduekwe, Kingsley Orazulike, Linda Chidera and Uche Nwosu were arrested, following an intelligence report about their lifestyle and suspected criminal activities.

On the strength of the information, the EFCC raided the home of the suspects and arrested them.

A statement by the EFCC said that the items recovered from them included mobile phones, laptop computers, two Toyota Corolla vehicles with the registration number DM 722 YAB and LSR 468 FW, etc.

It added that the suspects will be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

Oct 19, 2019 @ 15:39 GMT

