THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal office on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 arraigned one Musa Shuaibu on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, issuance of dud cheques and obtaining by false pretence before Justice Aisha A. Bwari of the State High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State.

Musa’s troubles began when the Commission received a petition by one Engineer Kabir Abubakar, alleging that Baba Aliyu, Chairman, Staff Cooperative Society Limited of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Minna and Musa Shuaibu fraudulently obtained a sum of N39,100,000.00 from him.

The complainant alleged that the duo, sometime in February, 2019 tricked him to supply 2,300 bags of Nigeria parboiled rice worth N39,100,000.00 ( thirty nine million, one hundred thousand naira) on the understanding that payment will be made on delivery.

Upon delivery of the said quantity of rice to Aliyu and Shuaibu, Shaibu allegedly issued to him, two post-dated First Monument Bank, FCMB, cheques valued at N8.5m each, which were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

Musa also failed to remit the sum of N10.6m as proceed of sale and dishonesty converted the money for his personal use.

The count four reads: “that you Musa Shuaibu of Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, Bosso Road, Minna, trading under the name and style as Agrofield Integrated Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and another now at large, sometime in February, 2019 in Minna within the judicial division of this honourable court with intent to defraud, did obtain property of Engr. Kabir Abubakar to wit; only by false pretence, that the Ministry of Women and Social Development Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Minna demanded for same quantity which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting EFCC counsel, Y.J. Matiyak to ask for a date for hearing, while urging the court to remand the defendant in Correctional Service custody pending trial.

But counsel to the defendant, Drisu Ajodo prayed the court to grant bail to his client.

Justice Bwari fixed November 13, 2019 for ruling on bail application, while ordering the remand of the defendant in Correctional Service custody.

