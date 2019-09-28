EFCC nabs Abuja Yahoo Yahoo boys

IN furtherance of its ongoing national offensive against perpetrators of cybercrime Operatives of the Cybercrime Section of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday September 24, 2019 raided the residences of suspected internet fraudsters at No 5 Arbe Saibra Dantata Estate Kubwa, Abuja.

The operation was triggered by intelligence regarding the activities of the suspects who were placed under close surveillance for weeks.

The suspects arrested are Aifuwa Aisosa, Desmond Imasuen, Usman Malik, Odiesen Ken, Odiase Emmanuel and Aifuwa Henry.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects included mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes C350.

In the same vein, the Advanced Fee Fraud section of the Abuja Zonal office on Thursday, September 26, arrested another cybercrime suspect, Mbaeri Anselm Chukwuma at David Estate, Gwarimpa. Items recovered from him included a Toyota Rav4, 2 laptops, 2 phones and a Pump Action Rifle with 2 Cartridges.

According to the statement from the EFCC, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

