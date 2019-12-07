EFCC nabs wonder bank operator in Sokoto

THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal office has arrested one Amina Kabo, a.k.a Firdausi Kabo, a manager at Olive Micro Finance Bank located at No. 26 Dubabe Plaza for alleged conspiracy, forgery and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of Eight Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand Naira (N897,500.00).

The suspect was arrested on December 4, 2019 at No. 26 Dubabe Plaza, Opposite Asibiti, Eastern By-pass, Tamaje, Sokoto following a tip-off by well-meaning Nigerians.

The suspect was arrested alongside three others whom she recruited as staff – Mariam Usman, Abdulrahman Lawali, and Shehu Ibrahim.

The suspects were alleged to have been collecting monies ranging between N5,000 to N10,000 from unsuspecting victims under the guise of opening accounts for them with a view to granting them loans in the following categories: N5,000 for N50,000 Loan; N7,000 for N100,000 Loan; N8,000 for N200,000 Loan; N9,000 for N300,000 Loan and N10,000 for N400,000 Loan.

A search on the premises led to the recovery of several incriminating items, including separate cash sums of Five hundred and thirty three thousand, eight hundred and five naira (N533,805.00) and Forty nine thousand five hundred and five naira (N49,505.00).

Preliminary investigation reveals that Amina has so far collected the total sum of eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand five hundred naira (N897,500.00) from 108 victims.

Investigation further reveals that the suspected runs similar fraudulent business at Jega and Gwandu in Kebbi State in the name Olive Microfinance Bank and Easy Loan Microfinance Bank.

According to a statement by the EFCC, investigation into the matter continues.

– Dec. 7, 2019 @ 15:49 GMT |

