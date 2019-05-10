AFEEZ Fashola, aka Naira Marley, a Nigerian musician and four others, are being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its Lagos Zonal office, for alleged internet fraud.

Acting Spokesman of the commission, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Orilade had earlier in the day confirmed the arrest of Marley the operatives of the commission for alleged internet fraud, but did not give details.

He listed others being held with Marley as Omoniyi Temidayo (aka Zlatan), Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Orilade said that they were also arrested in connection with alleged case of money laundering and cyber-crime offences.

“At the point of arrest, the commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects.

“They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue,” he said. (NAN)

– May 10, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

