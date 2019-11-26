TWO microfinance bank employees on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged N1.5 million theft from their employee.

The defendants, Deborah Williams, 23 and Damilare Giwa, 24, both resident in Gbagada, Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, said that the defendants stole from RIC Microfinance Bank on Oct. 16 at the bank’s Gbagada branch.

Ihiehie said that the defendants defrauded the bank of the said amount, adding that he scam was discovered in October.

“During the October auditing, it was discovered that money was missing.

“All the staff members in the department, where the money was missing, were arrested.

“After much interrogation, the two defendants were arrested,’’ he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the workers bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Dec. 10 for mention.

NAN

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 16:45 GMT |

