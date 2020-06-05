A cross section of Enugu residents on Friday appealed to the state government to urgently check the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage to avoid flooding in communities.

Some of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Enugu said that dumping of refuse in drainage could cause environmental hazards.

Mr Kelechi Ossai, a civil servant expressed worry over the crude manner in which some people in the metropolis disposed their refuse into drainage, especially the during rainy season.

He said that the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in any environment could trigger flooding.

Mr Uche Nebo, a chemist called on the state government to ensure that drains across the metropolis were cleared annually.

Nebo said that the state government should provide enough fund for the success of the drainage clearing.

According to him, the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the environment can pose threat to public health.

An environmentalist, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that dumping of refuse into drainage would definitely wreak havoc to both community and property.

“If people dump refuse into drainage, the drainage will be blocked and wreak havoc to both property and the community,” she said.

She said that it was the responsibility of citizens to safeguard their environment against flood.

She noted that the involvement of the citizens in safeguarding the environment would go a long way to complement the efforts of the government in ensuring conducive environment for living.

Mrs Chioma Agu, a health worker noted that it was the responsibility of the government to make its citizens to obey environmental laws through prosecution of offenders.

Agu added that residents could obey the law by ensuring that they did not dispose refuse indiscriminately to avoid polluting the environment or harming the citizens’ health.

She called on residents to always bag their waste appropriately for easy disposal and evacuation.

NAN

June 5, 2020 @ 17:10 GMT

