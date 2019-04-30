Estate agent bags 12 months jail for fraud

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old estate agent, Awesu Saheed, to 12 months imprisonment for defrauding accommodation seekers of N 372,000.

The convict was arraigned on a nine- count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretenses and unlawful conversion.

The Magistrate, Mr Olakulehin Oke, sentenced the convict after he was found guilty of five-count charge of the offences.

Oke said the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He therefore gave him an option of N80,000 fine and also ordered him to refund the sum of N300,000 to two of the complainants.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Insp. Olu-balogun Lawrence, told the court that Saheed committed the offences between August and December 2018 at Omida area of Abeokuta.

Lawrence said the defendant obtained the sum of N 200,000 from one Alhaji Ganiyu Lolowo, on a pretense of helping him secure two-bedroom apartment which he never did nor refund the money.

“The defendant also collected the sum of N100,000 from one Mr Shotayo Joshua, N12,000 from one Mrs Sherifat Oyeyemi on a pretense of helping to secure a container.

“He also obtained the sum of N60,000 from one Mrs Olufunke Komolafe under false pretense to help her secure a shop which he never did nor refund the money,” he said.

Lawerence, however, denied knowing the complainants nor collected any money from them.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 419, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State 2006. (NAN)

