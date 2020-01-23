A 35-year-old applicant, Micheal Igba, who allegedly stole wristwatches, jewellery and cosmetics belonging to his former girlfriend, on Thursday appeared in a Life Camp Magistrate Court, in Abuja.

The police charged Igbo, who resides in Mpape Village, Abuja with two counts of housebreaking and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike of FCT Command, Abuja, alleged that the complainant, Esther Leva, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Jan. 12.

The Prosecutor told the court that the complainant travelled to Benue during the Yuletide season in December 2019 and returned back to Abuja on Jan 11.

He alleged that when Leva returned home, she discovered that her house had been broken into.

He said that Leva discovered that a Leveno laptop, gas cylinder, two new wristwatches, new wrappers, jewellery, cosmetics and electronics were missing.

The prosecution also said that an LG Television and DVD player, two new phones and cash of N185, 000, were stolen from the house.

The Prosecutor further alleged that the complainant strongly suspected the defendant to have committed the crime because he has a perfect idea of where all the properties are kept in the house having been her Ex-boyfriend.

Ejike said that during police investigation, Igba, could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 288 of the Penal Code.

Micheal Igba however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the sureties must be reliable and must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

She also ordered that the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and his or she address must be verified by the court officer.

She adjourned the case to March 11, for hearing.

NAN

Jan. 23, 2020

